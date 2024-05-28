Kriti Sanon: ‘I like being a newcomer every once in a while’

At the moment, actor Kriti Sanon is busy expanding her horizons in showbiz and personal life. She has added a new role of being a producer in the filmmaking world, and started a new chapter of her life by launching a skincare brand. The actor says she likes to chase her curiosity, and is always up for a challenge. (Also read: Kriti Sanon asks why male co-stars get paid 10 times more ‘for no reason’: It's not like he's given a hit in years) Kriti Sanon was last seen in the film, Crew, which worked well at the box office.

The actor, who was most recently seen in film Crew, which worked well at the box office, has a skincare brand Hyphen. She steps into the shoes of a producer in 2024 with Do Patti. It is the maiden project for her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

On taking on the new role

Talking about her idea of owning a skin care brand, Kriti said, “I genuinely feel that you should hyphen everything that you want to do in your life”.

She added, “I think bachpan mein jab puchte hein ki aap ko kya banna hein, usually ek answer expect kiya jata hein actor banna hein, teacher banna hein, doctor banna hein jo bhi. Ek hi kyu banna hein? Bohot kuch kyu nahi ban sakte. (As kids, whenever we are asked what do we want to become, we usually expected to give one answer, be it an actor, doctor or teacher. Why just one? Why can’t we be more than just one thing?)”

And that’s the belief Kriti has walked forward in her career, be it the acting world or production venture or entrepreneur. “I like also being a new comer every once in a while, learning new things, I am a learner, very curious as a person and that comes from being an engineer I think you are curious as people and I love acting and I love doing it every single day but if I feel passionate about something else, I just go for it,” she shared.

The actor also emphasized the fact of being open to every option in life and experimenting in all spheres of life, rather than restricting oneself in a particular field.

What’s next for Kriti

She will soon be seen in film Do Patti, which also stars Kajol. Earlier this month, the actor completed a decade in the industry. She made her film debut with Heropanti, and went on to star in hit films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Mimi.

She posted an inspiring video on her social media handle, with an emotional message. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Been 10years since my debut in the Hindi Film Industry! The best, most magical decade of my life so far! ❤️ Feels like yesterday when I stepped on a film set for the very first time and felt.. ALIVE.. like i was meant to be here”.