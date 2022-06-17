Kriti Sanon poses with Varun Dhawan; Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan look stunning in black at awards night. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sunny Leone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash came together for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards in Mumbai on Thursday. Among those who stole the show with their stunning looks were Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nia Sharma. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra joins Kiara Advani onstage, dances to her song, fans notice Kartik Aaryan 'standing his ground'

Janhvi walked the red carpet in a black gown with a thigh-high slit. Sara Ali Khan also joined her in a similar black gown. Kriti too was seen in a similar design, as walked the red carpet in a shimmery pink gown. She posed with many celebs – from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Varun to Kartik and Sara. Nawazuddin was in a wine-coloured suit, while Varun and Kartik wore in black suits. Kartik also had a reunion with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. Their fans were happy to see pictures of them posing together on the red carpet.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

(clockwise from top) Nia Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and Abhimanyu Dassani dancing with Radhika Madan at the event. (Varinder Chawla)

(clockwise from top) Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone and Parineeti Chopra at Pinkvilla Style Icons event. (Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani was seen in a shimmery lavender gown, while her rumoured boyfriend and Shershah co-star Sidharth Malhotra was dressed in an orange suit. They even dance to Kiara's song onstage, along with many other celebs.

Many celebs were also spotted wearing black. Nia Sharma was seen posing with her trophy, she wore a black gown. Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Kundrra were also seen in black. Arjun Kapoor was in a striped suit and posed for the paparazzi with sunglasses, much like his BFF Ranveer Singh. Abhimanyu even danced with Radhika Madan on the red carpet. Vaani Kapoor and Sonakshi were seen wearing white. Sunny Leone and Parineeti also made amark on the red carpet.

Karan and Tejasswi kept close at the event, and posed for the paparazzi together. Tejasswi was in a short orange dress. Ranveer and Anil Kapoor also had a Dil Dhadakne Do reunion on the red carpet and they even danced to Anil's The Punjaabban Song from his film, JugJugg Jeeyo.

