Kriti Sanon reacts after Victoria Beckham gives her a shout-out on Instagram. See posts

Actor Kriti Sanon has reacted after pop singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham gave a shout-out to her. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria re-shared a post by stylist Sukriti Grover. Re-posting it, Victoria wrote, “@kritisanon wears assymetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover." She also added, “Loved it” to the post. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi gets shoutout from Victoria Beckham on Instagram; designer calls her 'so stunning')

In the pictures, Kriti wore a full sleeve mint green midi dress, one of Victoria's creations. In the original post, Sukriti posted several pictures of Kriti posing in the outfit. She captioned the post, "@kritisanon in @victoriabeckham."

This isn't the first time that Victoria gave a shoutout to an Indian celebrity wearing a dress designed by her. Last year, Victoria shared a picture of Nora Fatehi wearing one of her creations. Nora had worn the outfit on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Nora had shared pictures of her look on her Instagram account. She captioned it, "No one on the corner have swagga like us." She wore a bright red-orange bodycon dress with a slit. Victoria also reacted to Nora's post, commenting with three red heart emojis.

Kriti was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan in the title role. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. In Shehzada, Kriti plays a lawyer named Samara.

Talking about her character in the film, Kriti recently told news agency PTI, "This is closest to me as a character. I didn’t need to step into another person. This was more of a fun-flowing, easy-to-do sort of role. I haven’t had that glam avatar for a while as I have been doing small-town roles. It is nice and refreshing to break.

Speaking about her co-star in the film Kartik Aaryan, Kriti had said, "I feel there is great chemistry because of us knowing each other. We have done work before, so that happens instantly on screen. When I heard this film, I felt it was an entertaining film. It has got everything in it which the family audience will enjoy, it is a film for all age groups.”

Kriti has several projects in the pipeline including Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She will be seen with Tiger Shroff for a futuristic action film Ganapath. The Vikas Bahl directorial will arrive in cinemas this year. She also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Fans will also see Kriti in Adipurush, an adaptation of the Ramayana. The film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, the film will release on June 16.

