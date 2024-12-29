Kriti Sanon reveals she had a breakdown while promoting Bhediya: 'It affects your mental health'

Kriti Sanon would rather go back to set and focus on her acting than spend her day promoting the same film. In a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Kriti recalled the time she was busy getting ready to promote Bhediya, and had a breakdown. The actor shared how draining the entire journey of film promotions are. (Also read: Kriti Sanon spotted at rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's relative's wedding, fans ask if it's their turn in 2025) Kriti Sanon was last seen in Do Patti.

What Kriti said

During the conversation, Kriti said, "Promotions can be very tiring. I almost had a breakdown when I was promoting Bhediya. That year, I had two or three other releases, so I had already done promotions two or three times before. While promoting Bhediya, we were traveling to different cities back-to-back. We even took a charter at night, jumping cities, sleeping at night, going to another city, doing interviews, and repeating the same things again and again. I wished I could have my answers on a tape recorder. Like, dial 1 for this question and 2 for another. By the end of it, both Varun [Dhawan] and I had memorized each other’s answers.”

‘Everyone around me froze’

Recounting the moment when she experienced a breakdown, the actor added, “On the last day of promotions, I was supposed to appear on a reality show. I was getting ready in my vanity van, and during some random conversation, I started crying. I said, ‘I’m very tired; I can’t do this. I’m exhausted.’ Everyone around me froze. Of course, it affects your mental health. Whenever you're doing things that you internally don't make you happy or enjoy doing then you get stress.”

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Do Patti. The film had Kriti in a double role and also starred Kajol. She also had two more releases this year- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Crew.