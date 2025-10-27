Kriti Sanon shares pics with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia as they attend UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, Varun Dhawan joins them

Actor Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia attended the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a bunch of photos which also featured actor Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon and rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia posed fpr photos at the UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.

Kriti Sanon attends Abu Dhabi event with rumoured boyfriend

In a photo, Kriti posed with Kabir as they smiled for a selfie. She also made a goofy face while posing with Varun in another picture. Kriti also shared pictures featuring the trio.

For the event, Kriti wore a black top under a jacket and denims. Varun was seen in a black T-shirt under a maroon leather jacket and trousers. Kabir opted for a white T-shirt, a pink jacket and denims.

Sharing the pictures, Kriti wrote, "Fight night energy in Abu Dhabi (fire emoji). Thrilled to witness the madness at UFC 321 with these 2! (Collision and boxing glove emojis)." Reacting to the post, Kabir posted glove and red heart emojis. A fan said, "These two look so cute together." A comment read, "Beautiful people, stay blessed." "She is making their relationship official," read a comment.

About Kabir and Kriti

This isn't the first time the duo have been spotted together. In July, they were spotted at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London for the third Test match between India and England. Last year, they were spotted together at a family wedding in Dubai, after which they celebrated Christmas. The couple also attended Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert together. Reportedly, it was Nupur Sanon who introduced Kabir to her sister.

As per reports, Kabir was born in November 1999 and finished his schooling at a boarding school called Millfield in 2018, located in Somerset, England. He has shared several photos from his school days on Instagram, including one from 2015 of him playing cricket on the Millfield Cricket Ground. Kabir belongs to a rich family based in London. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, is the founder of Southall Travel, a leading UK-based travel agency.

Kriti's upcoming films

Fans will see Kriti with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025. It is the spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa.

She will also be seen in sequel of Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania. Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly playing the lead roles in the film. Cocktail was directed by Homi in 2012 and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in the lead roles.