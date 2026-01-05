Krystle D'Souza says performing live with Ranveer Singh to Dhurandhar song Shararat ‘felt like dancing in club’

Television actor Krystle D’Souza recently made a special appearance in Dhurandhar with the song Shararat. The track quickly turned into a chartbuster, with fans and influencers alike recreating its catchy hook step. Krystle also surprised everyone by joining Ranveer Singh for a live performance of the song at the film’s album launch, and the video soon went viral on social media. Krytle D'Souza talks about dancing to Shararat with Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar's audio launch event.

Krystle D'Souza on dancing with Ranveer Singh to Shararat

Reacting to the video, Krystle revealed that her on-stage performance with Ranveer was completely impromptu and not pre-planned, adding that the moment unfolded spontaneously and made the experience even more special for her. In an interview with Zoom, Krystle shared that she was not even “one per cent prepared” for the performance. She explained that while she usually wears dresses or trousers, that day she felt like wearing a saree because the makers had told her she would only be sitting at the music launch and vibing to the songs.

Krystle then revealed how Ranveer changed the entire plan and took her on stage to perform. “We went there. Ranveer Singh is sitting here, I am sitting here, and Jasmine and Madhubanti are singing the song on stage. Suddenly, Ranveer Singh says, ‘Krystle, this is your song. Let’s go,’ and he literally holds my hand and takes me on stage. And I was like, ‘What?’ And then that energy just transferred. It’s just his aura, his vibe, his energy. It’s electrifying, and you just want to match up,” she revealed.

She added, “There was no trying. I was automatically pushed to try to match his level. Obviously, I can’t be on that level; his level is next level, but I tried. We just danced. I didn’t feel like I was on a stage performing. I felt like I was dancing in a club. No one was watching, no one was doing anything. I was just living in the moment. I enjoyed it so much.”

About Shararat

Set during the wedding celebration of Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s characters in Dhurandhar, the song is composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas. It has been choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and also features Ayesha Khan alongside Krystle. The song’s video has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

The spy thriller has emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,200 crore worldwide at the box office. The film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, continues to hold strong even a month after its release. The second part of the film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.