Kuttey song Awaara Dogs out tomorrow, Arjun Kapoor shares teaser. Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a teaser video of song Awaara Dogs still from his upcoming movie Kuttey. He announced that the song will be out on Friday. The video featured Tabu, Radhika Madaan along with Arjun. The film is slated to release on January 13, 2023. (Also read: Phone Booth song Kaali Teri Gutt out tomorrow, Katrina Kaif shares teaser: 'This Diwali even the Bhootni will dance')

In the clip, Arjun is seen wearing a black T-shirt with jacket and pants. Tabu wore a black full sleeves top with pants. The video started with Arjun and Tabu coming up with a group of men holding guns in their hands. Both of them matched steps to the song with dark lights in the backdrop. In one of the glimpses, Arjun stood behind a wire net.

Sharing the video on Youtube, T-series wrote, “Presenting the teaser of #AwaaraDogs song from #Kuttey.” Reacting to the song, one person commented, “After a long time....I've loved a trailer so muchh...can't wait.” Another person wrote, “Wow I enjoy the lyrics of this song . Made with a super bass. I really love it.” Other person commented, “T-Series Content getting better every video, love watching. This is certified rich classic, I love the way u represent this video.”

Arjun also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Awaara Dogs, coming soon (dog emoji).” One of his fans commented, “Amazing.” Another fan wrote, “Umm such a great warning (red heart emojis).” Other wrote, “Boss (fire and red heart emojis).”

Kuttey stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra alongside Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. Arjun unveiled the trailer of the film on December 20 and wrote, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! (paw emoji) Kuttey trailer out now!" The trailer was appreciated by Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif among others.

The film will the directorial debut of filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The trailer had Kaminey's catchy title song Dhan Te Nan as well. Vishal Bhardwaj had composed it for his film Kaminey and has recreated it for Kuttey. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 13 next year.

