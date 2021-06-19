Lara Dutta gives epic reply on getting asked if she got vaccinated: 'Just because I didn’t post a pic...'

Actor Lara Dutta gave a glimpse of her humorous side when a fan asked her if she has received her Covid-19 vaccine. A fan asked on Twitter, "@LaraDutta did you get vaccinated???" She replied, "Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!"

Fans were left in splits as they dropped comments and laughing emojis reacting to Lara Dutta's post. A fan wrote, "Bigger question is Will the fraternity accept you?" Another said, "Vaccination photograph means more than the certificate nowadays."

Yes!!! Just because I didn’t post a picture doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!! 😂😂❤️ https://t.co/AQqOY7npbH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 18, 2021

A few others wrote, "loved your response", "she’s a savage queen" and "I was not ready for this". Another user tweeted, "Then you should post your vaccination certificate, you're a public figure and you should motivate people to get vaccinated."

Celebrities have been dropping pictures on social media platforms after getting their vaccine jab. Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Ankita Lokhande, and Arti Singh among others have put up Instagram posts of themselves getting jabbed.

Lara turned 43 in April. Her husband retired tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi had wished her with an Instagram post. Sharing their picture, he had captioned it, "Happy Birthday @larabhupathi .. Throw back to the first time we met 12 years ago when I thought 'chance pe dance' to what you have built for us today 😇.. #blessed #supermom #yummymummy #ceo #juststarting #LFG 🔥🔥🔥.” Lara and Mahesh got married in 2011 and a year later they welcomed their daughter, Saira.

On her Instagram, Lara had also dropped a post with her daughter and Mahesh. She had captioned it, "Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE 💕💕💕. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless."

She won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000 and became the second Indian to win the crown. With Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar, Lara made her Bollywood debut in 2003. She has featured in movies such as Partner, No Entry, Housefull and Don 2.

Fans will see her next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom along with Akshay, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.