Shraddha Kapoor wishes to do Lata Mangeshkar's biopic, here's how the actor is related to the late legendary singer

It's Lata Mangeshkar's 94th birth anniversary. If there's a biopic in the pipeline on the late legendary singer, one actor has surely set her eyes on it. That's Shraddha Kapoor, who happens to be Lata's grandniece. (Also Read: When Asha Bhosle talked about having a healthy competition with Lata Mangeshkar) Lata Mangeshkar was the grandaunt of actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha expressed her desire to play Lata

Recently, at a fan event, when Shraddha was asked whose biopic she'd like to star in, she replied, “I would also wish to say Lata Mangeshkar. I mean, it’s a very big aim, but you never know.”

It indeed is a “big aim,” but not that big, considering Shraddha is actually related to Lata Mangeshkar. Also interested in singing, she's had a close relationship with the singer over the years, before the latter died last year.

Here's how Shraddha is related to Lata

Shraddha's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is Lata and her singer-sister Asha Bhosle's first cousin. That makes Shraddha's mother Shivangi Kolahpure and her actor-sister Padmini Kolahpure Lata's nieces.

Lata has famously sung several of Padmini's memorable tracks, including Yeh Galiyan Ye Chaubara from Raj Kapoor's 1982 romantic film Prem Rog. Asha has also sung Padmini's popular songs like Poochho Na Yaar Kya Hua from Nasir Hussain's 1981 musical Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai. Interestingly, Asha has also played Padmini's mother in Mahesh Kodiyal's 2013 film Mai in her acting debut.

So that implies that even Shraddha's father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor is remotely related to Lata Mangeshkar! Yeah, take a second to let that sink in.

Shraddha is known to have spent time with Lata over the years in order to learn singing from her. She's lent her voice to tracks like Galliyan in Mohit Suri's 2014 action thriller Ek Villain, Do Jahaan in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2014 film Haider, Sab Tera in Sabbir Khan's 2015 action thriller Baaghi, Tere Mere Dil in Shujaat Saudagar's 2016 musical Rock On 2, and Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi in Mohit Suri's 2017 romantic film Half Girlfriend.

Shraddha will be next seen in Stree 2, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy, and the sequel to their 2018 box-office hit.

