Ranbir Kapoor is a wonderful father to Raha, says his mother-in-law Soni Razdan: ‘He’s such a support to Alia’
Bollywood actor Soni Razdan praised modern parents for their patience and involvement, contrasting with her own generation.
Veteran actor Soni Razdan has reflected on how parenting has evolved across generations, saying she finds today’s parents more patient and involved with their children. The actor also praised her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor for being a supportive father to her daughter Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Raha.
Soni Razdan talks about Ranbir Kapoor as father
In a recent interview with News18, Soni said, "I feel parents of today, this generation, seem to me to be far more patient, far more evolved as parents, and far more able to somehow manage. In my generation, taking out that maximum amount of time for your children was not really looked upon as some sort of virtue. It just wasn’t given that importance. It was almost like parenting was either dumped on the woman, or I don’t think parenting was shared as much as it is today."
She then talked about Ranbir as a father and said, "Fathers are—I’m sometimes gobsmacked when I see the way fathers are. Anshuman, what a wonderful dad he is. My son-in-law, what a wonderful father he is. You know, and he’s such a support to Alia. So I can see that, and even my husband is the same. you know, he is realising perhaps how little he actually gave to his children. And at that time, he had the excuse, ‘I was working very hard.’ But everybody is working very hard now. So, haan, it was just not that."
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, the same year. Alia has often spoken about how Raha’s birth changed Ranbir. She has also revealed that Ranbir now makes time for his daughter and rushes home after shoots to spend time with her.
About Ranbir Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s upcoming work
Ranbir is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and others in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year, while its second part will release on Diwali 2027.
Soni, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of her upcoming show, Shaque. The show also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni and Jennifer Winget, among others, in key roles. Helmed by Rensil D’Silva, the show marks Parineeti’s series debut and her first project after motherhood. It is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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