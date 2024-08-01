‘Like a man beats a woman’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘natural male’ boxer breaking opponent’s nose during Olympics

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the boxing match between Italy's Angela Carini and Imane Khelif. The actor-politician called out the match unfair as she spoke against the Algerian boxer's controversial win. For the unversed, Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 world championship over failing an unspecified gender eligibility test. The boxer's arrival at the Paris Games has sparked a major debate on the internet. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut criticises Paris Olympics over its rendition of The Last Supper) Kangana Ranaut reacted to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's controversial win at Paris Olympics.

Kangana Ranaut backs Italian boxer Angela Carini

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Angela crying in the ring after she lost the match and her nose was broken. She captioned her post as, “This girl had to fight a 7 feet tall naturally born male, who has all body parts like a natural male, he looks and behaves like a man, he beat her in the boxing ring like a male beats a female in physical abuse scenario but he says he identifies as a female so guess who won the women's boxing match? Woke culture is the most unfair and unjust practice. Speak up before it is your baby girl whose job or medal taken away. #SaveWomenSports”

Kangan shared a photo of Italian boxer Angelina Carine after she lost to Algerian Imane Khelif.

Kangana Ranaut on her friends from LGBTQ community

In another story she opined, “So basically to be able to have a woke relationship (homosexual relationship) one partner must play female role and the other one must play a male role. They love to play stereotypical male female archetypes but simultaneously encourage regular women to be effeminate in the name of feminism. Hmmm…strange! Honestly, I love homosexuals, some of my closest friends are homosexuals and they are extremely talented and exceptionally brilliant. That's why I think they don't have to imitate any one for acceptance.”

Kangana Ranautr gave her views on LQBTQ community in her recent post.

The actor turned politician further wrote, “They don't need to play cheap, atrocious, inauthentic copies of men or women. They are super brilliant, they should come out exactly the way God made them. There should not be any need to be in denial of your natural self. They must accept themselves and should focus on shining in every field and not be overtly frivolous or sexual. They must bring dignity and value to their community. They deserve better and we must make a safe world for them where they can be their natural authentic self and get equal opportunities.”

Kangana will be next seen in her directorial Emergency in which she portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.