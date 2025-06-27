Maa box office collection day 1: Kajol's horror film makes an opening day haul of 4 crore

Maa box office collection day 1: Kajol returned to the big screen after a gap of three years with Maa, a mythological horror thriller directed by Vishal Furia. Fans of the actor were excited to see the actor in the genre for the first time. How has the film fared on the first day at the box office? As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Maa has made an opening day haul of ₹4 crore. (Also read: Maa Twitter reviews: Fans say Kajol's lead performance is the saving grace, horror film drags in the second half) Kajol in a still from Maa, which released in theatres on June 27.

Maa box office update

The report points out that Maa made an opening day collection of ₹4.15 crore, as per early estimates. The horror film had an overall 16.49% Hindi Occupancy on Friday. For the morning shows, the occupancy was at 8.23%, while for the afternoon shows, the numbers showed a growth with 20.08%. The occupancy for the evening shows were at 21.16%.

About Maa

In the mythological horror thriller Maa, Kajol stars as a fierce mother named Ambika, who will go to any lengths to protect her daughter from mysterious forces. Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the horror film read, “There's social commentary buried somewhere in the ritualistic blood, VFX smoke and characters speaking Bengali deliberately in such a heavy accent as though their life depended upon it- coupled with a feminist undertone. It barely lands. The intent is in place though: the idea of a desperate mother becoming Maa in the climax is executed well, and is frankly the only part where you are hooked. Now if only the entire film had such elevation points.”