Maa box office collection day 4: Kajol's horror thriller leaves Kangana Ranaut's Emergency behind, earns 19 crore

Maa box office collection day 4: Kajol is back on screens after a gap of three years. Her last theatrical release was Salaam Venky. How has her new release performed at the box office? The actor has tried a genre she has never done before: horror. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the mythological horror thriller has collected close to ₹20 crore. (Also read: Kajol reflects on her parents Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee's separation: ‘I questioned it at that time but…’) Maa box office collection day 4: Kajol in a still from Maa, which released in theatres on June 27.

Maa box office update

The report states that Maa collected ₹ 1.63 crore on its first Monday in theatres. Even though it is a drop in collections, the film has managed to maintain a steady momentum over the weekend. Maa made an opening day haul of ₹ 4.65 crore, and went on to collect ₹6 crore and ₹7 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The overall collections of the film now stand at ₹19.28 crore.

With Monday's collections into account, Maa has now surpassed the lifetime haul of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. The biopic drama had an India nett collection of ₹18.35 crore.

About Maa

In an interview with HT ahead of the release of Maa, Kajol had shared why she had said yes to the film, which has immense scale along with grotesque horror. "Maa came to me as a concept note, and I loved it because I am quite a mythology buff. Our country has such wonderful and fabulous stories and one of my favourites is Maa Kali and Raktabeej's story," she said.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Maa stars Kajol as the fearless mother who goes to extreme lengths to save her daughter from a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma.