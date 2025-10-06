‘Indian cinema has never seen anything like it before’: Madhur Bhandarkar hails Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is the talk of the nation. The Kannada-language film that was released in theatres last Friday has become a box office sensation, earning rave reviews from filmmakers as well as fans. National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is the latest to join the bandwagon, and he has now penned a review of the film, praising Rishab's ‘extraordinary’ performance and calling the film unlike anything Indian cinema has seen before. (Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 box office day 5 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film remains steady on Monday, crosses ₹240 crore) Madhur Bhandarkar has raved about Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1.

What Madhur said about Kantara Chapter 1

In a new tweet on his X account, Madhur wrote, “Saw the film #KantaraChapter1 by @shetty_rishab, and I must say, Indian cinema has never seen anything like it before. It's a raw, divine, and utterly captivating work of art. #RishabShetty delivers an extraordinary performance, expertly crafting & carrying the entire film.”

He added, “The performances, including @rukminitweets, are outstanding. The background score, sound design, cinematography, production design, and VFX are world class. Big congratulations to @hombalefilms for their unwavering support of this brilliant creative team. #KantaraChapter1”

Both Rishab and Rukmini reposted the review on their respective X accounts and thanked Madhur for the kind words of appreciation for Kantara Chapter 1.

Madhur is the director behind films like Chandni Bar, Fashion, Page 3, Traffic and Heroine.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film has already broken box office records and is about to cross the ₹250 crore mark in India in 5 days.