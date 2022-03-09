Madhuri Dixit wishes younger son Ryan on his 17th birthday: 'Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for...'

Madhuri Dixit has wished her younger son Ryan on his 17th birthday. She shared a sweet birthday wish for him along with a picture of him posing with her and her husband Dr Shriram Nene. He is seen in a black tee, with long wavy hair. The actor said that she feels a little more proud of him everyday. Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene have an 18-year-old son Arin as well. Also read: Madhuri Dixit says '20 people' would fuss around her during shoots in India, felt 'very independent' in US

The picture shows Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene posing with Arin at a sea-side cottage. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, "Happy birthday dear Ryan! You turn 17 today and I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed. Everyday I’m a little more proud of you for all the things I see you giving to the world. God bless you, son #Birthday #BirthdayBoy #17thBirthday #Family."

Madhuri's fans also expressed happiness over how Ryan had grown up fast. A fan wished him sayin, “Happiest birthday dear Ryan! May your life be full of happiness and love.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday Ryan. Handsome boy.”

While Ryan is still in school, Arin is currently studying at the University of Southern California. In a video posted on her YouTube channel last year, Madhuri had said that she was concerned for Arin as he prepared to leave for the US. “"I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

In the video, the actor and her husband had also talked about how they would teach Arin basic skills like eating right, personal hygiene, taking care of himself if he falls sick.

Madhuri recently made a comeback with her web series The Fame Game. She plays a superstar on the show.

