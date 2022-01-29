Mahesh Manjrekar on obscenity complaint against new Marathi film: 'Today everyone objects to something in every film'

A complaint was filed against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly portraying women in an objectionable manner in his new Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha. The filmmaker has now reacted to the development, saying he "can’t be catering to everyone who has objections".

The complaint was filed before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court by an organisation called the Kshatriya Maratha Seva Sanstha under sections 292 (sale etc of obscene content), 295 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indecent Representation of the Women Prohibition Act, reported PTI. The complaint claims that Mahesh's film contains sexually explicit content depicting women and children.

In an interaction with News18.com, Mahesh said that he doesn't pay heed to such complaints. "Today everyone has an objection against something in every film. We can’t be catering to everyone who has objections. The producers will take a legal opinion and respond," he said.

The filmmaker added that since he had already taken a CBFC certification, such complaints did not make sense. He was quoted as saying, "We made the film and showed it to the Central Board of Film Certification who gave an ‘A’ certificate to our film. We agreed to it as we were aware that our film is for adult audience. So I haven’t decided which audience can watch it. I think the legal system (should) do the needful so let them decide whether they find anything objectionable."

Also read: NCW red flags Mahesh Manjrekar’s Marathi film, says censor trailer and movie

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha is a crime-drama, which released in theatres on January 14. The film is slated to release on streaming platforms next month. Based on writer Jayant Pawar's short story, the film shows a young person descent into the world of crime after witnessing their father's death.

The film had been earlier red-flagged by the National Commission for Women prior to its release. The commission had taken objection to the trailer for the film being released online without any age restrictions.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON