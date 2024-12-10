Mahira Khan hits back at those trolling her for using Shah Rukh Khan’s name: ‘Aap mat puchiye unke baare mein phir’

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, has expressed her frustration at constantly being asked about her co-star. Recently, Mahira shared that she feels unfairly blamed for using Shah Rukh's name to gain publicity, a misconception she vehemently denies. Also read: Mahira Khan reacts to person throwing object at her on stage, calls it 'unacceptable’: There are times I get scared In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Mahira Khan breaks her silence

Mahira spoke about getting trolled for using Shah Rukh’s name in her interviews at the Aalami Urdu Conference 2024. The session was hosted by Waseem Badami and Tabish Hashmi.

During the conversation, Mahira was asked if she gets annoyed when she gets asked about Shah Rukh in the interviews. She was asked, “Whenever there’s an interview, they always ask how it felt to work with Shah Rukh Khan. Do you think it is fine?”

“Well, I will never have enough of Shah Rukh. Mujhse koi puchta hai toh main uska jawab deti hun (When I am asked about him, I respond to the question). Phir logon ko lagta hai ke main unke baare mein baat kar rahi hun (Then people feel that I am talking about him). Main apne aap kabhi nahi baat karti unke baare mein (I never start talking about him),” Mahira shared.

The host then brought the spotlight on getting trolled with many social media users saying she was using her name. Responding to the same, Mahira said, “Mujhe yeh hota hai ke aap mujhse puchiye hi nahi unke baare mein phir (The only thing that comes to my mind at that moment is that don’t ask anything related to Shah Rukh from me then)”.

In the session, Mahira also called Shah Rukh her “bachpan ka pyaar”.

Mahira’s Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. The action film was directed by Rahul Dholakia. It also featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film opened to a positive response and worked well at the box office too. However, due to the ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film here. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects.

Earlier this year, Mahira revealed the important life lesson that Shah Rukh taught her During a chat session on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mahira got nostalgic and looked back at her experience of working with Shah Rukh. Amidst other queries, one asked what Mahira learned from Shah Rukh, writing, “What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees? #askmahira”. Mahira responded, “Give happiness a chance baby (smile emoji).”

Sometime back, in an interview with FWhy Podcast, Mahira said that she learned to face her mental health struggles, especially after stepping into Bollywood with Raees, and the 2017 incident, where pictures of her smoking with actor Ranbir Kapoor emerged online.