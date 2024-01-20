Main Atal Hoon box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi film opens at 1 crore in India

Main Atal Hoon box office collection day 1: Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film had a decent opening at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film opened at ₹1 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. In the film, actor Pankaj Tripathi essayed the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Also Read | Main Atal Hoon review: Pankaj Tripathi is terrific as Atal Bihari Vajpayee in this sloppy, oversimplified biopic) Pankaj Tripathi in a still from Main Atal Hoon.

Main Atal Hoon review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Pankaj's solid performance that doesn't make you blink an eye and keeps you invested in the film. As Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the actor puts a terrific show and displays a myriad of emotions. I loved the fact that though Pankaj has been made to look exactly like Atal physically, there's minimal effort to copy his voice modulation or mannerism while delivering dialogues. However, Pankaj's hand movements while giving speeches, body gestures while casually having a conversation, eyes and smile will make you see the real Atal on the screen most of the time."

About Main Atal Hoon

Main Atal Hoon is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. The film hit theatres on January 19. It is backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. Main Atal Hoon is a biopic on Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Pankaj on the late PM, film

Recently, Pankaj talked to news agency ANI about the late PM. He had said, "The personality of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is such that it cannot be compared to present-day politicians. He was a poet... He was a leader whose staunchest enemies were also his admirers. I've learned that a person should be democratic from the inside; that even when I'm upset with you, I know deep down that I'm angry with you and you don't like me, but I still enjoy this. He motivates you to believe that everyone can do anything in life."

The actor also shared how he prepared for the role of late PM, "I was wondering if I could do justice to this. But I have attended two of Atal ji's political rallies. I went to listen to him, standing in the crowd five hundred metres away."

