Main Atal Hoon new trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's film touches upon Emergency, Babri Masjid demolition, Pokhran nuclear test

A new trailer for Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film Main Atal Hoon has been released and it shows all the major moments the film touches on from the life of late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It touches upon Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, Atal Bihari's initial struggle in politics, standing up against Indira Gandhi during Emergency, the Babri Masjid demolition, Pokhran nuclear test and the Kargil War. Also read: Maharani 3 teaser: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti but in handcuffs, says ‘graduate hojayenge to kya hoga aapka’ A still from Main Atal Hoon 2nd trailer.

What's in new Main Atal Hoon trailer

The trailer description read: ‘More than a poet. More than a statesman. More than a Prime Minister’.

The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee watching a film and telling his friend that the public believes what is shown to them. Next moment, Vajpayee is seen dealing with criticism and violence as a person talks about Mahatma Gandhi's killer, Nathuram Godse, having spent some days as part of the RSS, of which Vajpayee was also a part. He says that the RSS is declared communal by some and the word is spread that a Hindu party can be a danger for the country.

The Main Atal Hoon trailer then moves on to show how Atal Bihari Vajpayee stood up against Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi during the Emergency. It is followed by a glimpse of late President Abdul Kalam who is seen congratulating Pankaj's Vajpayee for the successful Pokhran nuclear test. There is also a reminder of how Vajpayee launched a bus seva between India and Pakistan and then volunteered to visit Ayodhya after the Babri Masjid demolition. The later part of the trailer shows Vajpayee and his role during the Kargil War.

Main Atal Hoon

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The film also stars Piyush Mishra, Raja Rameshkumar Sevak, Daya Shankar Pandey, Pramod Pathak, Paayal Kapoor Nair, Harshad Kumar, Prasanna Ketkar, Haresh Khatri, Paula McGlynn, Gauri Sukhtankar. It will release in theatres on January 19.

Pankaj Tripathi's bus ride on Atal Setu

Ahead of the trailer launch on Tuesday, Pankaj Tripathi shared a video in which he was seen travelling on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu in Maharashtra. He was accompanied by kids from the DAV School, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee did his schooling.

