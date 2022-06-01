Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan look ‘drop dead gorgeous’ as they come together for a shoot in Mumbai. Watch

Malaika Arora was all smiles when she and Gauri Khan were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday. Both stars showed off their chic style in stylish outfits. The reality TV judge sported a brown dress with a thigh-high slit, while the interior designer was dressed in an all-white top and mini skirt outfit. Malaika and Gauri posed for photographers outside Gauri’s store, Gauri Khan Designs. Read more: When Shah Rukh Khan took Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan on a 'date' in London, said 'I like being with girls'

Gauri and Malaika have not yet made an official announcement, but, according to reports, the two filmed a special project together on Tuesday. Soon after, videos and photos of Malaika and Gauri from their outing were widely shared online by paparazzi and fan accounts. Some photos of the two posing together on a sofa also made their way online.

Instagram users reacted to Gauri and Malaika’s looks in the comment section of some of these posts. One user wrote, “Malaika Arora is so gorgeous,” while another one said, “Gauri is so sweet.” One Instagram user also wrote, “Both the ladies rock… hats off… keep inspiring us more and more.” Echoing her views, another user wrote, “Both are stunning and ambitious women.” Another Instagram user complimented Gauri and Malaika, writing, “Drop dead gorgeous.”

As actor Shah Rukh Khan's other half, Gauri is often spotted with celebrities. When she is not designing homes for the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, the interior designer is spotted out and about in Mumbai, with her friends and family. It's been a busy few weeks for Gauri, as she was photographed outside her Mumbai store with many celebs, with whom she is reportedly collaborating for her upcoming projects.

On May 20, Gauri shared a post announcing she was collaborating with actor Jacqueline Fernandez for an interior design show. “Lights… Camera… Action! For the interior design show with the super fun and energetic,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Malaika shared a video of her doing a viral dance challenge. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Felt cute, shot it, won’t delete it. #trendingreels #moneydontjigglejiggle."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON