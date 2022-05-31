When Shah Rukh Khan took Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan on a 'date' in London, said 'I like being with girls'. Watch

An old video of actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan with their friends, including interior designer Sussanne Khan, and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla, will take you back in time. In the 2009 video shared by a fan page on Instagram, the couple is seen enjoying a ‘lunch with friends at the Scalini restaurant in London’. In the throwback video, Shah Rukh not only confessed his love for ‘any’ food, but also shared he was more comfortable being around women, than men. Read more: When Gauri Khan revealed which Shah Rukh movie she found ‘totally unbearable’

The three-minute video shared by @gaurikhan_love opens with Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri walking towards the restaurant. The two, who were in their early 40s at the time, were dressed casually in denims, with both sporting black sunglasses throughout the course of their outing.

Once inside the restaurant, Shah Rukh and Gauri are seated together at a table surrounded by many celebs. Spotted at the lunch were Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh, who were seen together in the 2020 Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Joining them were actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, among others. Sussanne and Gauri also made an appearance together on Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan in 2005.

Shah Rukh’s outing in London was featured in an old interview of the actor. While filmed at the Scalini restaurant, he said he was ‘a true food lover’. “I really don’t mind any kind of food… I love the food whenever my friends and wife take me out… I am not at all fussy. I don’t know what wine to order, what dish to order. They are there, they know, and I am sure I will like whatever they order,” he said before wife Gauri was seen placing an order for the group.

During the interview, Shah Rukh also shared he didn’t have any ‘male bonding’ in his life. He even joked he was glad Sandeep (Khosla) was there for the outing. Shah Rukh said he would be the ‘only boy otherwise’.

Speaking about how he felt comfortable around women, Shah Rukh said, “I don’t have many boyfriends. I don’t have male bonding. That’s why maybe half the people think I am a little girlish, or that I could be gay. There are these rumours. But that’s only because I have absolutely no male bonding. I don’t go shoot some pool or drink some beer… I can’t do that. I like being with girls.”

Pathaan will mark the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the silver screen after four years. It will be his third project with actor Deepika Padukone. The film is scheduled to release in 2023.

