Malaika Arora says ‘kitna photo loge’ as fan tries to take selfies with her repeatedly. Watch video

Malaika Arora is one of the favourite celebrities among the paparazzi who is frequently snapped out and about in Mumbai. Recently, a video of her interaction with a fan has surfaced on the internet where she appeared to be not in a good mood. She reacted to a fan who tried taking multiple pictures with her. (Also read: Malaika Arora turns author, will write book on nutrition and wellness)

In the video, Malaika is seen wearing gym wear as she sits inside her car. At that point, a fan continues to take multiple selfies with her even as other fans crowd around the car. To this, Malaika responds saying, “Kitna photo loge? Abhi aapne liya ek." Later she agrees to pose for another picture as per the fan’s request. Reportedly, the incident happened while she was exiting her daily gym classes. Actor Kubbra Sait is also seen in the video.

After creating a niche for herself in the entertainment industry as an actor, dancer, model and now a judge, Malaika recently announced her debut as an author. On Thursday she shared that her first book is going to focus on nutrition. Talking about it, ANI quoted her, “My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now.”

Apart from this, Malaika is also a co-owner of a yoga studio—Sarva Yoga. Last year, she had also launched a delivery-only food service, named Nude Bowls by Malaika. For the venture, she curated a menu for health-conscious people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON