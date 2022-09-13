Malaika Arora responds on Instagram post about cute dog walking, avoiding paparazzi like her. Watch

Television personality-actor Malaika Arora has reacted to a post joking about her not posing for the paparazzi. An Instagram account by the name of The Pawsome Life of Murphy shared a video of a dog with a person walking behind it. With the post, the Instagram user compared their cute dog's walk to Malaika's when she tries to avoid the paparazzi on her way to the gym. (Also Read | Maniesh Paul imitates Malaika Arora's funny 'duck walk')

The audio was replaced by voices of paparazzi asking Malaika to stop and pose for the camera. One of the voices said, "Wait, wait Malaika." Another voice said, "Malaika you don't pose."

The words 'paps following Malaika Arora like' were written on the video. It was shared with the caption, "Malaika ji aap rukte kyu nahi ho (Malaika ji, why don't you stop)?"

Reacting to the post, Malaika wrote, "So cute (laughing emojis)." Fans also reacted to the video. A person wrote, "Why I love this Malaika's walk? So cute." Another fan commented, "Oh God, I can't stop laughing." An Instagram user wrote, "How cute."

Several videos of Malaika emerge online, often, where she is seen not posing for the paparazzi. The paparazzi regularly share pictures and videos of Malaika walking her dog outside her home. She is also spotted often outside a yoga studio, salon and restaurants in Mumbai.

Malaika started her career in 1998 as a VJ on TV with MTV Loveline with VJ Cyrus Broacha. She rose to fame after her song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se became a hit. Later, Malaika appeared in several other songs, such as Kaante's Maahi Ve, Housefull 2's Anarkali Disco Chali, Dabangg 2's Pandey Ji Seeti among many others.

Previously, she was married to actor Arbaaz Khan for almost 19 years but they parted ways in 2017. They have a son together named Arhaan Khan. She is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until recently that both decided to make their relationship public.

Malaika is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. She has also judged multiple talent and dance reality shows on television, such as India's Got Talent and India's Best Dancer.

