Mallika Sherawat recalls how she was shamed on TV for this Murder song, was asked: ‘Aapko sharam nahi aayi?’

Mallika Sherawat talked about the experience of Murder and how it brought her huge fame and attention. Speaking about the film's song Bheege Hont Tere in a new interview on The Ranveer Show, a podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, Mallika shared that the song is so beautiful, but it caused nothing less than a ‘bawaal’ when it was released. The actor recounted an unpleasant experience when she was ‘shamed’ by a news reporter on National Television. (Also read: ‘Aap Jeff Bezos ke ghar gaye?’: Mallika Sherawat opens up about meeting Amazon founder in podcast with BeerBiceps) Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi in Murder.

Talking about this particular incident, Mallika said, "Do you know the song created such a ‘bawaal (uproar)' when it released? The lyrics of this song, how much I was shamed because of it. I went to a news channel with [Mahesh] Bhatt saab during Murder, the name of which I don't remember. There was this news anchor who started reciting the lyrics of the song to me. He focused on certain words like ‘pyaar’, and he asks me, this journalist, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aayi (Didn’t you feel ashamed)?’ Directly! I told him, ‘Nahi mujhe nahi aayi! Mujhe maza aya (No, I didn’t feel ashamed. In fact, I had a blast)!’ He was shocked at how a girl could speak to him like that. I was very open about it. I said, ‘We have used erotica for box office.’ What is box office? It is a stimulation right? Imagine the impact that this film has had.”

Talking about the post-Murder phase, Mallika shared, “Nothing to feel bad. It has been a great run! There was too much objectification but that happens everywhere. We don't focus on that, we focus on the good things like independence, on the fame and the love I got from the fans, on the great songs.”

Mallika recently played a supporting role in the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles.