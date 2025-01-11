Manisha Koirala drops a hint about companion in her life: ‘Who said I don’t have one’

Manisha Koirala has long been known for keeping her personal life closely guarded. However, in a recent interview, she made a subtle comment about her personal life. When questioned about a companion in her life, Manisha posed a question of her own, wondering how people could assume she doesn’t have one. Also read: Manisha Koirala opens up about marriage, motherhood: ‘Sometimes I wonder would it be nicer if I had a life partner?’ On 19 June 2010, Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in a traditional ceremony held in Kathmandu.

The statement left one intrigued and speculating about the possibility of a special someone in her life.

What did Manisha say

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha spoke about her personal life. She was asked about missing a partner in her life, following which she dropped a hint about her love life.

Manisha said, “Who said I don’t have one? Yes and no, because I have made peace with who I am and the life that I have. If a companion has to walk into my life, I don’t want to compromise and let go of the quality of life that I have. If the companion can add to it and walk alongside, I am more than happy. But I don’t want to change what I have right now.”

When it comes to her life, she is searching for balance.

Manisha shared, “If a companion has to happen, it will happen. It will be in tandem with each other rather than me trying to discover a companion because my life is full. I am leading a great quality of life and I just hope it continues. The sense of choice, freedom, and fulfillment that I get, I wish to continue that.”

About Manisha’s personal life

On 19 June 2010, Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in a traditional ceremony held in Kathmandu. They parted ways two years later in 2012. This was the same year when the actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She has kept her personal life private since then.

Last year, she won hearts with her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which released on Netflix.