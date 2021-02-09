Manoj Bajpayee goes underground

Though he has been an actor for over 30 years, Manoj Bajpayee’s passion and drive for acting remains the same. For his upcoming film that stars him in a challenging role, the two-time National Award winner has decided to cut off all communication till the shoot wraps up.

A source reveals, “The method actor, who is known for his unconventional roles, is a director’s actor. He was glad to be a part of a 15-day workshop with the cast, which will be tedious and challenging role. It is commendable that an actor of Bajpayee’s stature would dedicate himself to a workshop and shoot with such commitment. The actor believes in perfection and in doing justice to his character and prepares accordingly to his director vision.” Conducted by director Kanu Behl, the Padma Shri recipient unlearned few things at the workshop which was in and around Mumbai. The actor was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and has shot for the second season of his hit web show, has another film, Dial 100 and back-to-back shootings lined up this year.

“As it is a tough role, Bajpayee will also cut off all communication to be able to get into the skin of the character for the film. He will go underground for the whole process and shoot, which will be a 50-day schedule,” adds the source.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav