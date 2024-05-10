Manoj Bajpayee recalls racist remarks from critics, being called adult star: 'That really hurt me'

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to star in an upcoming crime-action thriller movie titled Bhaiyya Ji. The actor spoke about facing racism and biased reviewers during his initial days of struggle in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan. (Also read: Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee embodies desi Robin Hood in crime action-thriller. Watch) Manoj Bajpayee recently recalled receiving racist remarks from film critics during his initial struggle.

Manoj Bajpayee recalls racist reviews during Zubeida

Manoj Bajpayee received flak for playing Maharaja in Zubeida over his looks. "Some critics wrote ‘He’s good but he doesn't fit the role, he's good but he doesn't look like a prince.' I thought these people are so liberal and evolved that they do not realise they are such big racists . They were too racist. Then I showed it to a few of my friends. I said, ‘How should I take it?’ They said ‘Spit it off, this is biased and in its core it is a racist thing.’ But today when I was doing interviews for Bhaiyya Ji, four out of five journalists were talking about my performance in Zubeida.

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on offensive criticism

He further added, “I personally don't answer the criticism at all. Yes, sometimes I do quote fake news report and ask ‘when did I say this.’ But if you will talk about my bad performance and my looks, I will not retort back. I will let it go, because the answer lies in the future which can only come through my work. I have many cuttings (newspaper reviews) where people have been very brutal, lethal and racist. I did a film called Fareh, it wasn't well made and it failed, it happens sometimes. Somebody wrote, ‘Now Bhikhu Matre of Satya has become a p**n star.’ That hurt me, it really offended me. No reviewer has the right to go that dirty. You can talk about my film, how it is made. How does that make me a p**n star? There is nothing I did in that film to suggest that. Now my filmography is there for everyone to see. You will get your answers there.”

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming project

Manoj Bajpayee's 100th movie, Bhaiyya Ji, is co-produced by his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee and will be released on May 24.