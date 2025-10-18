Manushi Chhillar responds to troll questioning why she is doing “small dance appearances” after Diljit Dosanjh’s Kufar

Actor Manushi Chhillar, who recently appeared alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the music video of his latest track Kufar, has found herself at the centre of social media chatter. While her fans are loving the song, a section of users took a dig at the former Miss World, questioning why her presence has been “reduced to small dance appearances.” Now, Manushi has clapped back at the troll with a sharp response. Manushi Chhillar featured alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the recently released song Kufar.

Manushi hits back

Ever since the release of the song, Manushi’s Instagram comment section has been buzzing with reactions. While many fans praised her appearance, several others questioned her decision to feature in the music video, sparking a wave of mixed opinions across social media.

One wrote, “Manushi completed her MBBS degree??? she was so dedicated and innocent when she won the peagant now look at her...showbiz has changed her so much.”, with another sharing, “Beauty with a purpose, so this is your purpose manushi? To do seductive steps?”

“She left the profession of A doctor. To do this,” one wrote.

One social media user wrote, “From STS to becoming a doctor, to Miss World, then aspiring film star, and now reduced to small dance appearances? Is this Miss World all about??"

Reacting to the same, Manushi hit back, “I’ve always admired people who value education. But I’ve also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators; neither is ‘reduced’ when they uplift others.”

“Every step, story, and song has its own purpose, none lesser than the other,” she added.

Manushi's comment.

Earlier this week, Diljit released the song Kufar which features Manushi alongside him. The song is part of his album AURA. Talking about the album, Diljit said, “The album’s vibe is sexy, I am sexy. It’s sexy songs for sexy dance… The word AURA actually came from my fans. At my shows, they often talk about my aura and how it feels. They say the vibe is amazing — some are dancing and singing along, while others get emotional. So really, it was my audience who gave me this idea.”

More about Manushi

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 pageant. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2022 Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj. This year, she had two releases – Maalik with Rajkummar Rao and Tehran with John Abraham.

Recently, it was reported that Manushi has skipped signing Awarapan 2 for another big film. A close source to the project told HT, “Manushi was approached by the makers to play the female lead in the sequel but she didn't take up the project as she is currently in talks for another big film and has a jam-packed schedule ahead hence the makers considered casting Disha Patani opposite Emraan Hashmi.” She is also in talks to do Dinesh Vijan's next.