Manushi Chhillar says she cried after watching Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who recently made her Bollywood debut, has revealed she got emotional after watching Gangubai Kathiawadi. The biographical crime drama film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Gangubai Kathiwadi, released on February 25, is the third highest-grossing Hindi film this year as of now.

Manushi Chhillar revealed that watching the film, which was based on the real-life story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, moved her to tears. Manushi made her debut in the biographical period drama Samrat Prithviraj this year.

Asked when was the last time she cried in a recently-released interview with Pinkvilla, Manushi said, "I actually recently watched Gangubai and I cried in the film." She answered several other questions in the interaction. She said that 'lies and manipulation' upset her the most, and said she likes to think of herself as a 'practical' person but actually she is 'emotional.''

On a lighter note, Manushi shared that she has difficulties pronouncing the word 'serendipity,' and confessed she finds herself to be a strange person. Asked if she ever felt that she has a strange habit, she said, "I think I am very strange. I always feel like I am a strange person."

Manushi, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, made her debut opposite Akshay Kumar with Samrat Prithviraj. She played Sanyogita, wife of 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, who was played by Akshay. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, which also starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Ashutosh Rana among others, was released in theatres on June 3 but did not perform well at the box office.

The actor has now started shooting Tehran with John Abraham. The film, directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, is based on true events.

