McDonald’s ropes in superstar Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:31 PM IST

As a part of the strategy, McDonald’s India (North and East) said that the actor’s strong youth connect, resonates strongly with the ethos of the brand.

ByHT City Correspondent

McDonald’s India (North and East), one of the most loved restaurant brands in the country, has roped in Kartik Aaryan — the most popular and charismatic superstar of India — as its brand ambassador. The heartthrob’s strong youth connection will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans.

Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman, McDonald’s India (North and East), said, “Kartik is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like McDonald’s. We feel that Kartik’s strong youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality have made him emerge as an icon for India’s youthful populace, which resonates strongly with the ethos of McDonald’s brand. We are excited to welcome him to McFamily and look forward to a great partnership.”

Kartik said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name evokes so many happy memories from my teen days, and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I look forward to working on interesting, cool and fun-filled projects.” Kartik’s association with McDonald’s India (North and East) as the brand’s face is poised to foster consumer outreach across all platforms in an appealing way. The actor, through his versatile, magnetic and influential personality, will engage people from all age groups, especially Gen Z and millennials, in a myriad of settings, thus generating high brand awareness.

