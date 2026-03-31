Meenakshi Sheshadri, 62, recreates Hey You from Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah, shuts down ageist trolls
Meenakshi Sheshadri's recent dance reel for Hey You from Shahenshah received both praise and ageist remarks. She engaged positively, showing her enduring charm.
Veteran Bollywood actor Meenakshi Sheshadri has once again grabbed attention online after recreating her song Hey You from the 1988 film Shahenshah, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The reel, shared recently, has gone viral, drawing praise for her grace and screen presence while also attracting ageist remarks, which fans swiftly countered with a rally in her support.
Meenakshi recreats Hey You from Shahenshah
The song originally featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri in Shahenshah, a film that went on to become a cult classic and a defining moment in Amitabh’s career. In her latest reel, Meenakshi is seen dancing in a red off-shoulder corset dress after rainfall, with her expressions, smile and movements reminding audiences of her on-screen charisma from the 1980s.
In her caption, the actor reflected on the legacy of the song and her decision to revisit it,. Meenakshi wrote “Hey You… One of the first of the few item songs I performed in my career. Shahenshah marked my first on screen role with my favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan. Hey you, had all the masala. A great song sung by the one and only Asha Bhosle, great set, fabulous outfits, and the glamorous choreography of Kamal Master (sic).”
"When I decided to revisit this song for a reel we shifted the location outdoors. We shot this song amidst thunderous rain showers in Pune. Even today this song is ever fresh and appealing! My Choreographer Swara is steeped deep in BharatNatyam but nevertheless excels in several other genres. Fahim and his team have really shown their versatility by embracing dance videography completely. Let us see if we can top our recent viral reels ‘Tota mere Tota’. ‘Don’t say no’. Hey You! Watch out for this one! (sic)," she concluded.
Ageist trolls vs fan support
While many fans praised the actor’s elegance and confidence, the comments section also saw some ageist reactions. One user wrote, “Abhi umar ho gayee madam char dham yatra kar lo abhi hae yu” (You are of age now, madam, you should go on a Char Dham pilgrimage instead of doing ‘Hey You’), while another said, “Pata nahi budhape mai matti paleet karne aa jate hai, koi samjhao time gaya ab” (Don’t know why people come forward to embarrass themselves in old age; someone should explain that their time has passed).
However, Sheshadri appeared to smoothly shut down the negativity by engaging only with positive voices. Fans flooded the comments with support, calling her “timeless” and praising her enduring charm. One wrote, “Age is just a number but your moves are still vibrant,” while another said, “Once a star, always a star.” The actor responded with emojis such as a smile, thumbs up, and folded hands, signalling appreciation for the encouragement while ignoring the trolls.
The cultural impact of Shahenshah
Released in 1988, Shahenshah was a major commercial success and a pop culture milestone in Hindi cinema. The film reinforced Amitabh Bachchan’s superstar persona, especially with his iconic dialogue, “Rishtey mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain.” Known for its stylised action, dramatic narrative, and memorable music, the film remains a fan favourite decades later, with songs like ‘Tota mere Tota’, 'Don't say no' continuing to resonate with audiences.
Meenakshi Sheshadri’s acting career
Meenakshi Sheshadri was one of the leading stars of the 1980s and 1990s, known for films such as Hero, Damini, and Ghatak. She stepped away from Bollywood after her last major film, Ghatak, and later moved to the United States. Today, she runs a dance school and continues to stay connected with fans through social media, often revisiting her iconic performances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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