Meenakshi Sheshadri, 62, recreates Hey You from Amitabh Bachchan's Shahenshah, shuts down ageist trolls

Veteran Bollywood actor Meenakshi Sheshadri has once again grabbed attention online after recreating her song Hey You from the 1988 film Shahenshah, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The reel, shared recently, has gone viral, drawing praise for her grace and screen presence while also attracting ageist remarks, which fans swiftly countered with a rally in her support. Meenakshi Sheshadri recreated her first item song Hey You from 1988's Shahenshah, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in titular character.

Meenakshi recreats Hey You from Shahenshah The song originally featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri in Shahenshah, a film that went on to become a cult classic and a defining moment in Amitabh’s career. In her latest reel, Meenakshi is seen dancing in a red off-shoulder corset dress after rainfall, with her expressions, smile and movements reminding audiences of her on-screen charisma from the 1980s.

In her caption, the actor reflected on the legacy of the song and her decision to revisit it,. Meenakshi wrote “Hey You… One of the first of the few item songs I performed in my career. Shahenshah marked my first on screen role with my favorite actor Amitabh Bachchan. Hey you, had all the masala. A great song sung by the one and only Asha Bhosle, great set, fabulous outfits, and the glamorous choreography of Kamal Master (sic).”

"When I decided to revisit this song for a reel we shifted the location outdoors. We shot this song amidst thunderous rain showers in Pune. Even today this song is ever fresh and appealing! My Choreographer Swara is steeped deep in BharatNatyam but nevertheless excels in several other genres. Fahim and his team have really shown their versatility by embracing dance videography completely. Let us see if we can top our recent viral reels ‘Tota mere Tota’. ‘Don’t say no’. Hey You! Watch out for this one! (sic)," she concluded.