Meet Bollywood's newest billionaire: How man with no 100 cr film is richer than Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan

This year's Hurun India Rich List revealed a new arrival to the billionaire club in India. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is now among the richest actors in the world with a reported net worth of $1.4 billion. But Shah Rukh wasn't the only person associated with the Indian film industry who became a billionaire this year. A fellow filmmaker joined him in the ranks, despite a film career that has not erupted at the box office. Anand Pandit and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of their film, Chehre.

Meet Bollywood's newest billionaire

Filmmaker and real estate baron Anand Pandit also finds a place in Hurun India Rich List. According to the report, the entrepreneur has a net worth of ₹8660 crore ($1 billion), making him one of the richest people in Bollywood right now, behind only Ronnie Screwvala ($1.5 billion) and Shah Rukh Khan ($1.4 billion). The ₹8660 crore net worth makes Anand Pandit richer than some Bollywood stalwarts, including Karan Johar ( ₹1880 crore) and Amitabh Bachchan ( ₹1630 crore). While Aditya Chopra did not find a place on Hurun's list, other reports have put his net worth at around ₹7500 crore. Similarly, Salman Khan, one of the richest actors in Bollywood, also lags behind with a reported net worth of less than ₹3000 crore.

Anand Pandit is good friends with both Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

About Anand Pandit

Anand Pandit has been a film distributor and producer for a decade now. He began his film journey with the distribution of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and turned producer with Great Grand Masti the following year. Over the years, he has produced several films such as Satyameva Jayate, The Bigg Bull, Kabzaa, PM Narendra Modi, and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. He has also presented south hits like Drishyam 2 and 2018 in the northern market. Interestingly, none of the films he has produced has managed to earn ₹100 crore net at the domestic box office, a metric of success these days. Yet, most of his films have done well commercially.

However, films are not where Anand Pandit draws the bulk of his wealth from. He is also the founder of Lotus Developers, a leading developer of high-end real estate in Mumbai.

About the Hurun India Rich List

The Hurun Institute released its annual Hurun India Rich List for the year 2025 on Wednesday. The list details the richest individuals from India across fields like business, industry, and even entertainment and sports. Shah Rukh maintains his status as the richest celebrity in India, increasing his net worth from $870 million to $1.4 billion ( ₹12490 crore) in 2025. He leads a pack of super-rich Bollywood folks, including Juhi Chawla and family, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, and the Bachchan family.