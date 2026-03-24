Members of Sikh community file FIR against Dhurandhar 2 makers for ‘blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani’

On Instagram, Gurjyot posted a detailed statement with a video outlining his grievance. His caption read, "I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Portraying a character @actormaddy talking to @ranveersingh while smoking a cigarette and reciting sacred Gurbani ‘Siraso pehchaniye jo Lade Deen ke Heth’ is deeply hurtful and unacceptable. Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith. I urge the entire Sikh community to stand united and peacefully protest this insult. Show black flags to those responsible — Aditya Dhar, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh — wherever they appear, if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community. Respect every faith. This is not creativity — this is disrespect."

An FIR has been filed at Mulund Police Station over the scene, according to a report by Moneycontrol. The complaint was lodged by Gurjyot Singh Keer and cites the involvement of R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and director Aditya Dhar in the allegedly offensive depiction.

Aditya Dhar -directed Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh , has stirred a controversy over a scene that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and president of the Sikhs in Maharashtra organisation, has alleged that the sequence shows a character, played by R Madhavan, smoking a cigarette and reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh.

Sikh community demands apology from Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh , R Madhavan In the video, Gurjot said that the verse, written by Guru Gobind Singh during a time of persecution under Aurangzeb, holds immense historical and religious significance. He urged the Sikh community to come together and stage peaceful protests against the alleged insult. He also asked people to display black flags to Aditya Dhar, R Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh wherever they appear if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community. “Apologise immediately, or history has shown what the Sikh community is capable of,” Gurjyot said.

In his video appeal, Gurjyot also explained that the verse was composed in the historical context of Hindus and Sikhs being persecuted during Aurangzeb’s reign, stressing the importance of treating sacred texts with respect. He urged the community to protest peacefully and seek an apology from the film’s makers and lead actors.

The controversy gained further attention after social media users circulated images and critiques of the film’s poster and sequences. While an AI-generated poster depicting a Sikh character with a cigarette went viral, officials clarified that it was not official content from the film, and no such song titled “Pralay” exists.

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues to perform strongly at the box office despite ongoing debates. The makers have not yet issued an official response to the FIR or the objections raised by members of the Sikh community.