Metro In Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu film opens 300% higher than Life in a Metro, earns 3 crore

Metro in Dino box office collection day 1: Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama, which stars an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, was released in theatres amid much anticipation. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film made an opening day haul of ₹3.04 crore. Metro in Dino box office collection day 1: Sara Ali Khan plays Chumki in the film.

Metro in Dino box office update

The report states that Metro in Dino has collected an opening day figure of ₹3.04 crore, as per early estimates. The number may appear small if compared with some of the big Bollywood releases of recent times but is a good achievement for a film of this scale and genre. Romantic dramas do not take big openings in India. For instance, Life in a Metro, the 2007 sleeper hit, opened at just ₹80 lakh upon release. However, it built on its word of mouth to end up with a lifetime domestic collection of over ₹24 crore. Basu would hope that Metro In Dino can do something similar. Given the positive reviews the film has received, there are high chances of a positive word of mouth.

About Metro in Dino

The film revolves around four couples navigating the ups and downs of love and commitment in different cities.. The music has been composed by Pritam. It is the spiritual sequel to Life... In A Metro (2007), which was also directed by Anurag Basu, and starred Irrfan. Only Konkona from the main cast has returned for the sequel.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film is an anthology, all connected by the thread of love, in different forms, at different ages. Falling in love with another person, falling in love with the same person again and again (that's marriage, as someone quips)... It's tough to pin down the plot neatly. Perhaps that's the point. One character rediscovers love in his wife, another reconnects with an old flame, while a third couple grapples with the conundrum: life or passion?”