'Audiences didn’t agree with you': Milap Zaveri slams review calling Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat 'regressive cringe-fest'

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has tasted box office success after a long time with his recent release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The romantic drama, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, according to the makers. However, not everyone has liked the film, with many critics and viewers calling it out for ‘regressive’ tropes and ‘cringe’ dialogue. Recently, Milap himself responded to a negative review of the film on social media. Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane.

Milap Zaveri reacts to negative review of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

A Twitter account named Nikhil Ram posted their detailed review of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on the social media platform on October 22, a day after its release. “EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles is an old-school, regressive cringe-fest that has to be seen to be believed,” the review began.

It then dissected each aspect of the film, calling the background score deafening and the dialogue aimed at ‘front benchers’. The review praised the performances and the music, but concluded that “Overall, EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT is a forgettable flick that just didn’t work for me except for the songs in the film that are genuinely good.”

On Tuesday, almost two weeks after the review was posted, Milap Zaveri shared it on his Twitter account and wrote back, “Again so grateful audiences didn’t agree with you bhai.” The filmmaker added a heart and a folded hands emoji in the tweet.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened to lukewarm reviews upon its release on Diwali, but did good business at the box office. The film, which has found a niche audience nationwide, also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan.