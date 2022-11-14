Mira Rajput shares her wardrobe with fans to raise funds for Alia Bhatt's charity initiative for children in urban slums

Alia Bhatt had announced her initiative ‘Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (my wardrobe is your wardrobe)’ in 2018 through which fans could buy hand-picked favourites from her personal closet for charity. Now, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is helping raise funds for Alia’s charity by ‘sharing’ her wardrobe with fans. Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also supported Alia’s Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe by selling her clothes to raise funds for charity. Also read: Alia Bhatt helps light up 40 houses in Karnataka with solar energy, see pics

On Monday, Alia Bhatt and Mira took to Instagram Stories to ask their followers to ‘shop for a cause’, and inform them that they could buy pre-owned clothes from Mira’s personal wardrobe, including a little black dress, gym clothes, and many designer clothes. A note on the website selling these clothes read, “Mira is sharing her wardrobe with you. All purchases from this wardrobe will support RA Foundation, helping vulnerable children in urban slums receive a holistic education at a board approved residential school.”

Alia Bhatt shared details of Mira Rajput's clothes that were being offered in Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.

Some of the items listed, included, a yellow tank top that Mira wore during an outing in Mumbai; it was priced at Rs. 8000. There was also a black dress worth Rs. 4200, and a bodysuit for Rs. 1000. The most expensive item was a pair of designer trousers worth Rs. 10,500.

Alia Bhatt is known for throwing her weight behind social initiatives. In 2017, she founded CoExist, an ecological initiative for reducing the abrasiveness between humans, animals and the environment. Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe is a part of CoExist. Last year, Alia had launched her own sustainable kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma.

Alia and Mira’s actor-husband Shahid Kapoor have worked together in the 2015 film Shaandaar. The film did not perform well at the box office. Alia was also spotted attending Mira and Shahid’s reception in Mumbai in 2015. The couple had married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi on July 7, 2015, and had hosted a reception days later for Shahid’s Bollywood friends and colleagues.

