Mira Rajput turns muse for her daughter Misha: 'She really is getting good with the camera'

Mira Rajput on Saturday shared a picture in which she was seen spending time on a lawn. Dressed in whites, she sports a quirky pair of sunglass and wears her hair down. She revealed that the picture was taken by her daughter Misha.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "Through my sweetheart’s eyes She really is getting good with the camera, and it makes me a proud mama to see her develop a hobby! But in life, I will always be beside you and behind you, because you my darling are the one to shine #littlemissy."

Taking to the comments section her fans dropped hearts and praised the post. One fan wrote, "Woww.. she's really good with the camera.." Another wrote, "Wow she is soo good at clicking pictures." A third follower wrote, "Ahaaannn Clicked by Missy Angel #motherdaughtergoals."

Mira, who is married to Shahid Kapoor, often gives glimpses of how she spends her afternoons. On Friday, she had shared a selfie along with her new mantra, "Hear no evil." In the picture, she opted for a neutral makeup look and floral stud earrings.

Recently, she wore quirky handmade jewellery and flaunted it on Instagram. She was seen wearing rings, a bracelet and a necklace in the pictures shared. Captioning her stories, she wrote, "afternoon in the girls club" and "quite a masterpiece". She has also tried her hand in making gulkand, a sweet preserve of rose petals, along with her daughter. She had shared the recipe with her fans.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and are parent of two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem opened up about her relationship with daughter-in-law Mira. "With Mira, I have all the understanding of what two women who are on the same page can have and who share the same life with the same people. And we're both cool," she said. She had asserted that she feels like Mira is more of a friend than a daughter-in-law.

