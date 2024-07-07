Mira Rajput wishes hubby Shahid Kapoor on 9th marriage anniversary: You are the love of my life

Today is a special day for Bollywood couple, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, as they celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary. Mira took to social media to mark this special occasion by sharing a cute video montage of their photos together, expressing her love for her hubby. Also read: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reveals she almost had a miscarriage when she was pregnant with their daughter Misha Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor share two kids together.

Mira took to Instagram to share a video offering a glimpse into her life. The video came with a lot of unseen photos from their early meetings to their wedding day.

Love note

Taking to Instagram, Mira posted a sweet message for Shahid with a video, with includes a mix of unseen wedding photos, vacation pictures, and moments of their happy times together.

In one of the photographs, the family is relaxing on the beach, accompanied by their kids Zain and Misha. In another video, Mira has her phone in hand, documenting Shahid as they enjoy a drive. Furthermore, in yet another clip, they are huddled together, checking something on their phone, with Mira comfortably reclining her head on Shahid's shoulder.

Posting the video, she wrote, “You're the one I... (heart emoji) Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor (kiss emoji)”. She also included the song, You're Still The One. in the background.

Her Insta fam, including Neetu Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, expressed love and wished the couple on their anniversary in the comment section of the post.

More about the couple

Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2016 and named her Misha. They then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they welcomed Zain into their lives. They keep on giving major couple goals through their social media posts, and public appearances.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He also featured in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, and Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi.