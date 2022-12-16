Mission Majnu teaser: Sidharth Malhotra is a spy who doesn't like using guns, flies off trains for 'desh ki hifaazat'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Friday unveiled the teaser of his upcoming espionage thriller Mission Majnu. Taking to Twitter, he posted the over one-minute-long video. He captioned the post, "Iss Majnu ke kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (The style of working of this Majnu is different). Presenting the Official Teaser for MISSION MAJNU Only on Netflix, 20th Jan, 2023." (Also Read | Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna reveal their first look as they begin shoot)

The teaser starts with clips giving glimpses of the period after Pakistan lost the 1971 war to India. A voiceover narrates the power of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), a foreign intelligence agency of the central government. The video next shows Sidharth jumping feet first out of a train's window, seemingly that of a Pakistani train, and then hangs from it.

The actor jumps on top of the moving train, stands between the coaches, and then hurls himself between pillars of a bridge with his gun as bullets are fired towards him. The actor dons his intelligence agent avatar as he rides a scooter, runs around, and conducts searches.

A brief scene also features Sidharth and actor Rashmika Mandanna in wedding outfits. Fighter planes, bomb blasts, and underwater scenes also feature in the teaser. It ends with a patriotic Sidharth saying, "Hindustan ki hifaazat ke liye main kuch bhi karsakta hun (I can do anything for safeguarding India)." While a person tells him, "Take the gun with you", Sidharth says, "Rakh le. Mere kaam karne ka tarika alag hai (You keep it. My way of working is different)."

Speaking about the film, Sidharth said in a statement, "I'm quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India's most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.”

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Sidharth as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. Mission Majnu will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023. Earlier, the film, inspired by true events, was scheduled to hit the screens in June. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.

