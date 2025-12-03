Most popular Indian stars of 2025 aren't Shah Rukh, Deepika, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor; how 2 newcomers beat superstars

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) unveiled their list of most popular Indian stars of 2025, based on search queries and buzz all through the years. In a surprising upset, two newcomers emerged victorious, defeating superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, and Ranbir Kapoor. The reason was the massive success of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which catapulted its leads - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda - to overnight stardom. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a still from Saiyaara.

IMDb most popular Indian stars of 2025

The IMDb list puts Ahaan in the number one spot in the list of most popular Indian stars of 2025, followed by his co-star Aneet at number 2. The two are followed by superstar Aamir Khan, who had a successful year with Sitaare Zameen Par. Other new names in the top 10 include Lakshya, who had a breakthrough with the web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who starred in the Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter One. Kantara Chapter One stars Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth bring up the rear in the list, which also includes Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

IMDb most popular Indian stars of 2025.

Ahaan and Aneet react to the honour

The list was arrived at based on the page visits by over 250 million visitors on the IMDb site globally this year. Reacting to him being crowned the most popular Indian actor of 2025, Ahaan Panday said, “This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what’s to come.”

His co-star Aneet added, “Being recognised by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal. Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain. I am deeply grateful to everyone who found something to love in Vaani. Your warmth has made this moment possible for me.”

The Saiyaara sensation

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, is one of the highest grossing Indian films of the year, with a worldwide gross of over ₹580 crore. It broke the records for the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film, and the highest-grossing Indian film starring newcomers. Its success has turned the two young actors into overnight stars. Ahaan has now signed an action film with Ali Abbas Zafar, while Aneet will next star in Maddock’s horror comedy Shakti Shalini. Both actors have developed a large, dedicated fan base.