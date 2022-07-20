Most streamed Hindi films of 2022 revealed: List topped by underdog movies, RRR, Gangubai don't make the cut
On Tuesday, research firm Ormax Media released the list of top shows and films in Hindi language of 2022. Ormax has made the list by counting one view when a person completes at least 30 minutes of the show or film. Also Read: IMDb releases Top 10 Indian films and web-series of 2022: Kashmir Files, RRR and more emerge winners
The most viewed Hindi films of 2022
A Thursday (Disney+ Hotstar) – 25.5 million
Gehraiyaan (Prime Video) – 22.3 million
Kaun Pravin Tambe? (Disney+ Hotstar) – 20.2 million
Jalsa (Prime Video) – 13.9 million
Sharmaji Namkeen (Prime Video) – 12.7 million
Dasvi (Netflix) – 10.4 million
Forensic (ZEE5) – 8.6 million
Thar (Netflix) – 7.8 million
Love Hostel (ZEE5) – 7.5 million
Looop Lapeta (Netflix) – 5.7 million
Ormax Media has also released the following lists:
Most viewed Hindi web-series
Panchayat Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Rocket Boys (SonyLIV)
Gullak Season 3 (SonyLIV)
Rudra (Disney+ Hotstar)
Human (Disney+ Hotstar)
The Great Indian Murders (Disney+ Hotstar)
Mai (Netflix)
Bhaukaal (MX Player)
Apharan Season 2 (ALTBalaji)
Aashram Season 3 (MX Player)
Most awaited Hindi films of 2022
Pathan
Ram Setu
Vikram Vedha
Adipurush
Jawan
But many fans were not satisfied with the most-awaited list. As many questioned the absence of Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3, while many said that Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra also deserves a spot on the list. One person said, “Tiger 3 is not in the list. You have not even included Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra in this list.” Another one said, “Tiger 3 craze will be unimaginable once the proper promotions are started.”
The list comes just a week after IMDb released the list of top 10 Indian films of 2022 in India. Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Hridayam and RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) topped that list with more than 8 rating.
