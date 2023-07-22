Mouni Roy shares health update as she returns home after 9 days in hospital, thanks husband Suraj Nambiar

Actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account and informed fans that she was admitted to a hospital for over a week. The reason behind her hospitalisation, however, wasn't revealed. She penned a long note and thanked her husband Suraj Nambiar for being by her side. Also read: Mouni Roy fails to show passport, security staff sends her back from airport Mouni Roy was recently hospitlised.

Mouni Roy discharged from hospital

Sharing her health update, Mouni said she is recuperating currently. She posted a bunch of photos featuring her brother, Suraj and their pet dogs as she was discharged. She also added a couple of photos which were clicked in the hospital. It showed a cannula in her arm.

Mouni wrote in the caption, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over everything. A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys P.S @nambiar13 There’s No one like you… I’m forever grateful.”

Celebs react to Mouni's post

Replying to her, the actor's best friend Disha Patani commented, “Awww get well soonest my Monz I love you!! Also I have the same jumper hehee.” “Wishing you a speedy recovery,” Nia Sharma said. Mrunal Thakur said, “What baby why??? You ok? Get well soon my doll.” Others including Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani, Sunil Grover and Pulkit Samrat too wished for her speedy recovery in the comment section.

Earlier this year, Mouni was part of The Entertainers Tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Stebin Ben across the US. She also marked her Cannes debut this year.

Mouni Roy was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which marked her official Bollywood debut alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. She was seen at Dance Bangla Dance Season 12 as one of the show judges.

The actor will be next seen in The Virgin Tree. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Sunny Singh. Reportedly, Palak Tiwari and Aasif Khan are also a part of the horror-comedy.

