 Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, earns less than ₹2 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, earns less than 2 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 06, 2024 07:17 AM IST

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: The sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma saw a dip in collections during the week days.

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: The sports drama has been struggling to keep a momentum in its earnings in India. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over 1 crore on Wednesday. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and released on May 31.(Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything)

Rajkummar Rao plays a supportive husband in Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi who coaches his wife portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer.
Rajkummar Rao plays a supportive husband in Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi who coaches his wife portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's India box office

The latest report adds that Mr and Mrs Mahi has collected 1.75 crore as per early estimates on its sixth day of release, which marks its first Wednesday. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has been able to collect around 22.60 crore. The film is yet to break its opening day numbers of 6.75 crore and take the figures in double digits. It saw a dip on Monday, when it earned 2.15 crore, and had its lowest day collections on Day 5, with 1.85 crore.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The report also adds that Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 11.31% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

About the film

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film revolves around a couple and their passion for cricket. It stars Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, played by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach. It also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Reacting to the positive response to the film, Janhvi recently said in a statement, “Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft. Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you.”

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, earns less than 2 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On