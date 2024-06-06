Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film sees a dip, earns less than 2 crore

Mr and Mrs Mahi box office collection day 6: The sports drama has been struggling to keep a momentum in its earnings in India. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹1 crore on Wednesday. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and released on May 31.(Also read: Janhvi Kapoor thanks fans for Mr and Mrs Mahi's success: Your love is worth everything) Rajkummar Rao plays a supportive husband in Sharan Sharma's Mr and Mrs Mahi who coaches his wife portrayed by Janhvi Kapoor to become a cricketer.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's India box office

The latest report adds that Mr and Mrs Mahi has collected ₹ 1.75 crore as per early estimates on its sixth day of release, which marks its first Wednesday. So far Mr and Mrs Mahi has been able to collect around ₹22.60 crore. The film is yet to break its opening day numbers of ₹ 6.75 crore and take the figures in double digits. It saw a dip on Monday, when it earned ₹ 2.15 crore, and had its lowest day collections on Day 5, with ₹ 1.85 crore.

The report also adds that Mr and Mrs Mahi had an overall 11.31% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

About the film

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film revolves around a couple and their passion for cricket. It stars Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, played by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach. It also features Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Zarina Wahab among others. The film marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan after Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Reacting to the positive response to the film, Janhvi recently said in a statement, “Your love has motivated me to keep going and keep working even harder and pushing myself in my craft. Your love is worth everything! Mr and Mrs Mahi is a piece of my heart and for all those who understood and connected with what we were trying to say, thank you.”