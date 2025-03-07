Mrs director Arati Kadav dislikes how Bollywood has ‘glorified’ Karwa Chauth, made it appear ‘gender-neutral’

Filmmaker Arati Kadav, who helmed Mrs, has spoken about the Karwa Chauth sequence in the film. Speaking with Indian Express, Arati said that Bollywood's portrayal of the ritual bothers her, adding that it "has glorified the ritual, turning it into something celebratory and even gender-neutral" when it is not so in reality. (Also Read | Mrs actor Nishant Dahiya says he's getting abusive messages from men, not women: ‘Go and eat rat poison’) Nishant Dahiya plays Diwakar Kumar, who marries Sanya Malhotra's Richa in the film.

Arati Kadav talks about Karwa Chauth

Talking about the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth, Arati said that she felt it was "the most fitting cultural touchpoint" to feature in Mrs. Arati said, "First of all, in today’s climate, making overt religious statements isn’t as easy. What the original did was phenomenal, but it was also deeply tied to the socio-cultural realities of the South. With our adaptation, I wanted to reflect the world I’ve grown up in — and in North India, Karwa Chauth felt like the most fitting cultural touchpoint."

Arati Kadav on Bollyood's portrayal of Karwa Chauth

The Mrs director has shared that the Hindi film industry has normalised Karwa Chauth and that it has influenced entire generations. "Interestingly, the Karwa Chauth scene was a last-minute addition, just 20 days before the shoot. Because I kept thinking, 'How can we make a Hindi film about domestic life without addressing Karwa Chauth?' Especially considering how Bollywood has glorified the ritual, turning it into something celebratory and even gender-neutral. That portrayal bothers me. Our films have normalized it to such an extent that it has come to influence entire generations," she added.

Karwa Chauth scene

In the sequence, Richa (Sanya Malhotra), a newly wedded bride of Diwakar (Nishant Dahiya), observes her first Karwa Chauth. In the absence of her mother-in-law Meena Kumar (Aparna Ghoshal), Diwakar's aunt (Loveleen Mishra) visits her. She makes her observe several rituals despite Richa not wanting to do them wholeheartedly.

About Mrs

In the film Richa (Sanya), an aspiring dancer who is married off into a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression. Richa navigates her journey of self-discovery and seeks her own identity.

The film explores themes of resilience, self-discovery, and the challenges women face in finding their voice. Directed by Arati, it is adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The movie, streaming on ZEE5, also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.