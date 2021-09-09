Mrunal Thakur says she was once ‘madly in love’ with Virat Kohli

Actor Mrunal Thakur said that she was once ‘madly in love’ with cricketer Virat Kohli. She also talked about her love for cricket and credited her brother for it. She also recalled watching a live match with him and cheering for Team India from the stands.

Mrunal has been cast opposite actor Shahid Kapoor in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He will be seen as a former cricketer who returns to the game in his mid-30s to fulfil his son’s wish.

In an interview with a leading daily, Mrunal said, “There was a time when I was madly in love with Virat Kohli. I started liking cricket because of my brother who’s a big fan. I have fond memories of watching a match live at a stadium with him around five years ago. I remember I was wearing a blue jersey and cheering for team India. Cut to today, I am part of a cricket-based film like Jersey. It is such a happy coincidence.”

Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was originally scheduled to release in August last year but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the production. It is now slated to hit the theatres this Diwali (November 5).

Mrunal has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Umesh Shukla’s comedy Aankh Micholi, alongside actor Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi and Abhimanyu Dasani.

Earlier this week, Mrunal also announced in an Instagram post that she has joined the cast of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. She will be seen playing a police officer in the film, which also stars actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Mrunal has also signed the war drama Pippa, co-starring actors Ishaan Khatter, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli. Finally, she will make her Telugu debut with a film opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan.