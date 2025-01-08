Mrunal Thakur thanks Hania Aamir for 'best actor of generation' praise, but there's an awkward twist: 'Real ID nahi hai'

Mrunal Thakur had a rather amusing social media faux pas recently. The actor, known for her stellar performances in films like Sita Ramam and Super 30, responded to what she believed was a compliment from Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The post referred to her as the "best actor of this generation." However, there was a small catch: it was actually a fan account of Hania Aamir that Mrunal responded to. Mrunal Thakur responds to Hania Aamir's fan account calling her 'best actor of this generation'.

Mrunal Thakur replies to praise from Hania Aamir's fan account

On Wednesday, a fan account of Hania Aamir on X praised Mrunal Thakur and wrote, "I may be emotional, but for me, @mrunal0801 is the best actor of this generation. She is unparalleled. I don't see any other actress as versatile as her in India (sic)." As the account had a verified blue tick, Mrunal thought it was the real Hania who praised her. She replied, "Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear."

The exchange left the internet in splits, with many suggesting that the actor should hire a more attentive team to manage her social media. One X user commented, "Real ID nahi hai vo (It's not the real ID)." Another added, "Haha, ma'am, you should have noticed this is a parody account, not the original." Someone else joked, "Thanking a parody account? Time to fire your PR."

Hania Aamir's fan account praised Mrunal Thakur.

One user offered to help improve Mrunal's social media presence, saying, "Hi Mrunal, I can help you build your Twitter a lot better than what your current team is doing." Mrunal responded to the X user with humour, "Hahahaha, so sweet. I’m my team!"

Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming movie

Mrunal Thakur is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action-drama, Dacoit. Directed by Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh, the film tells the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance against his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The movie is scheduled for release in theatres later this year.