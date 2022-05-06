Mumtaz discharged from hospital, says her 'delicate Iranian skin' gave doctors a hard time

Veteran actor Mumtaz has now been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted for diarrhea and took seven days to get better. She has now revealed that since she ws on drip for an entire week, she faced trouble as she could not be injected in her left hand due to absence of lymph nodes which were removed during treatment for breast cancer long ago. Also read: Mumtaz responds to queries on her Bollywood comeback: 'First, I will have to take my husband's permission'. Watch

Mumtaz originally hails from Iran and has featured in several successful films like Brahmachari (1968), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969) and Khilona (1970).

Talking about her health, Mumtaz told ETimes, "I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise."

Mumtaz revealed her husband Mayur Madhwani was in the US at the time and insisted to come over but she told him that she will deal with it. She further shared an issue that she had to face in the hospital. She revealed, "My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago."

During her time in Mumbai, Mumtaz occasionally meets her industry colleagues. She had a get-together with Shatrughan Sinha in November last year and met Anju Mahendroo in March this year. She had given a surprise to Shatrughan Sinha and family at their residence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk