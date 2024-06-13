Munjya box office collection day 6: Sharvari, Mona Singh film continues to do well, crosses 30 cr

Munjya box office collection day 6: The horror comedy starring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma is doing well at the box office in its first week. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Munjya crossed the ₹ 30 crore mark on Wednesday, taking the box office total to ₹ 31.15 crore. Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. (Also read: Munjya's Spielberg aka Taran Singh heaps praise on Sathyaraj's dedication: ‘Inspiring to see him learning Hindi’) A CGI ghost joins the universe of Stree and Bhediya in Munjya.

Munjya box office update

The report states that Munjya collected ₹ 3.75 crore on the sixth day of its release, as per early estimates. Munjya opened well at the box office, minting ₹ 4 crore on its first day of release. On day 2 the film collected ₹ 7.25 crore and ₹ 8 crore on the third day of its release. On day 4 and 5, the film minted ₹ 4 cr and ₹ 4.15 cr respectively. With day 6 collections into account, Munjya has now collected ₹ 31.15 crore so far in India. Munjya had an overall 17.10 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

About Munjya

Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Munjya marks the latest addition to the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). The film also has a post-credit scene featuring actor Varun Dhawan, who plays his character from Bhediya.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Munjya brings spooky horror that’s barely scary; and comedy, most of which come from the ghost himself, or actually for the way he speaks. Whoever has done the voice over for this CGI character needed to have a better brief about the film being a horror first, and then a comedy."