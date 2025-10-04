Nafisa Ali Sodhi’s grandchildren cut her hair as 68-year-old undergoes chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is currently battling Stage 4 peritoneal cancer, recently moved her fans and well-wishers by sharing an emotional moment of her grandchildren helping her with the hair fall, an unfortunate side-effect of her ongoing chemotherapy treatment. Last month, Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her health about her cancer coming back.

Nafisa Ali gets help from her grandkids

Nafisa Ali has resumed chemotherapy for peritoneal cancer, which had advanced to stage 4. She was initially diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018 and had been declared cancer-free in 2019.

Last month, Nafisa took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her health, about her cancer coming back and advancing. Since then, Nafisa Ali has used her social media to keep her fans and well-wishers posted about her treatment and her health.

On Thursday, Nafisa Ali shared another update by posting a series of pictures and a video on her Instagram account. The images and video showed her grandchildren helping her with her hair fall. In the post, her grandchildren are seen snipping her hair with their hands.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “Finally, my little grandchildren helped me with my hair fall.”

The post drew heartfelt reactions from fans and followers, who lauded her strength and admired her unwavering positivity.

“More power & respect to you,” one wrote, with another sharing, “strong”. “Prettiest Always,” one shared. One social media user posted, “You are a warrior ma’am! With such a lovely supportive family,& by the grace of god almighty you will come out a winner.”

About Nafisa Ali’s cancer diagnosis

Nafisa was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018. She was declared cancer free in 2019. Speaking about her struggle during that period, the actor had said in 2019, “I still have to go for check-ups every three months and it will be five years before it can be said that the cancer is in remission, but it was still a good reason to reach for the champagne.”

In 2020, Nafisa revealed that she had been diagnosed with leucoderma after she had noticed white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy a few months back.

When it comes to work, she was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.