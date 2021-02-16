Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, see pics

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Tuesday revealed that he has completed shooting his portion for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Nagarjuna has described the shooting experience as amazing with stellar performers.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote: “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created (sic).”

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021





Brahmastra, which has been produced on a massive budget by Karan Johar, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. It is tipped to be the costliest Hindi film ever made. Brahmastra will be released in five Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from Hindi.

On the career front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Telugu film Wild Dog, which has been directed by Abishor Solomon. The film sees Nagarjuna play an NIA officer.

The makers of the film recently completed the final schedule in Himalayas. Thanks to the Himalayan schedule, Nagarjuna couldn’t be part of Bigg Boss Telugu for two weeks. His daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in for him as special host.

The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers in December 2019. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew.





