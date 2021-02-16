Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, see pics
- Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Tuesday revealed that he has completed shooting his portion for Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Nagarjuna has described the shooting experience as amazing with stellar performers.
Nagarjuna took to Twitter and wrote: “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created (sic).”
Brahmastra, which has been produced on a massive budget by Karan Johar, also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. It is tipped to be the costliest Hindi film ever made. Brahmastra will be released in five Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada apart from Hindi.
On the career front, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Telugu film Wild Dog, which has been directed by Abishor Solomon. The film sees Nagarjuna play an NIA officer.
The makers of the film recently completed the final schedule in Himalayas. Thanks to the Himalayan schedule, Nagarjuna couldn’t be part of Bigg Boss Telugu for two weeks. His daughter-in-law and actor Samantha Akkineni filled in for him as special host.
The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers in December 2019. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here
“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.
Wild Dog is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal the rest of the cast and crew.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad
- Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
- From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, see pics
- Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik-Aishwarya are a dream in this fan made Jodhaa Akbar video, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed
- Sara Ali Khan on Monday was spotted in Mumbai, interacting with paparazzi. She was reportedly on her way to casting director's office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka-Ranveer discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick, Deepika's clothes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi posters: Rajkummar is a terrified groom haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning as she attends friend's wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala to signing marriage document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka grateful to his fans for support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir calls birthday dinner with family a 'solemn affair'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox